April 14, 2025

As a journalist, it’s ingrained in your working DNA to follow the facts, and NOT steer or interpret the findings to a particular outcome or “put words in the mouth” of an interview subject. Unfortunately, with the rise of cable political shows, that mantra, like everything else during this administration, is ignored — regardless of which side of the political spectrum is doing the reporting. For example, in watching two different shows from the NBC network: Meet the Press and MSNBC’S Ali Velshi, the subject of an impending recession was broached. Yet, both shows, wanted to push the narrative of a possible depression instead. In fact, on the former the host did everything she could to lead her guest, a hedge fund billionaire who happens to be a student of the economic cycles of history, to say the “d” word. He wouldn’t, so she couldn’t but there was no mistaking that she really wanted him to make that headline-breaking news. Personally, I don’t doubt that we’re on our way to something worst than just a recession. But what is the difference between a recession and a depression, other than one is really bad. But just how bad could it be? That’s the looming question on everyone’s mind — investors, policy analysts, voters, even cable news hosts trying to squeeze the word “depression” out of hesitant guests. But to really grasp what’s at stake, you’ve got to understand the difference between a recession and a depression—and how rare the latter actually is.

Recessions, as a History.com article lays out, are like economic flu seasons—painful, but generally manageable. We’ve had at least 13 of them since World War II. They usually last around a year, shrink the GDP by about 2% or less, and are defined by a drop in employment, income, and consumer spending. Most of us remember the Great Recession of 2007–2009: housing crash, lost jobs, evaporating retirement savings. That one knocked GDP down by 5% and sent unemployment to 10%. It was brutal, but it ended after 18 months.

A depression, though? That’s a whole other level. Think the Great Depression of the 1930s. It lasted more than three years, slashed GDP by 30%, and pushed unemployment to a staggering 25%. Millions lost homes, banks collapsed, and prices dropped into deflation. It wasn’t just an economic crisis—it was a societal one. And while there’s no official formula for calling something a depression, economists agree that it’s deeper, longer, and more widespread than a recession.

Right now, we’re teetering on a lot of uncertainty: high inflation, mounting tariffs, rising debt, and a volatile stock market. And with the recent “Liberation Day” tariffs announced by the administration—which economists warn could trigger massive price hikes and trade retaliation—the ingredients for a serious economic slump are clearly present. But experts also stress: we’re not there yet.

Central banks like the Fed have more tools now than they did in 1929. Lessons learned from past crashes—especially the Great Recession and COVID downturn—have helped refine how we use interest rates, stimulus packages, and monetary policy to blunt the blow.

So what can we do in the face of all this recession/depression chatter? First, don’t panic—but do prepare. Here are three concrete things to consider:

Pay down high-interest debt if you can. Credit card interest rates don’t care what the GDP is doing, and in a downturn, debt becomes even more crushing. Boost your emergency fund—even $500–$1,000 set aside can make a huge difference during financial turbulence. Diversify your income or reskill. Whether it’s picking up freelance work or taking an online course, economic flexibility is key when jobs become unstable.

And maybe most importantly: stay informed, but not overwhelmed. The difference between responsible reporting and hype-driven speculation matters—especially when what you’re hearing could nudge you into fear-based decisions. We’re not in a depression. Yet. But understanding how bad it could get—and how it compares to where we’ve been—makes you smarter and more resilient no matter what comes next. Go beyond the headlines…

