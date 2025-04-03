April 3, 2025

The word on Wall Street to Main Street is that we may be standing on the edge of yet another global recession — our third in just two decades. This time, the spark isn’t a housing collapse or a pandemic, but a self-inflicted economic wound. This President’s newly imposed “Liberation Day” tariffs are so sweeping in scale that economists warn they could become the economic earthquake that tips the entire world into downturn. The numbers are staggering: with $3.3 trillion in imported goods last year, U.S. households could effectively be taxed an average of $7,300 per year if these tariffs stick. And that’s just on paper — what’s more likely is that many goods, especially those we rely on from China, may simply vanish from shelves, triggering shortages and sharp price hikes. That hits low-income families the hardest. But this isn’t just about prices at home. If the U.S. sharply cuts imports, the ripple effect would gut global economies reliant on our purchasing power — countries like Germany and China — who would, in turn, retaliate, slamming the brakes on U.S. exports and pushing us all into a deep recession. For Americans, this means higher prices, fewer jobs, and another economic shock we’re not prepared for. Whether the tariffs are fully enacted remains to be seen, but if they are, they could make the price of electing this administration a burden we all pay. Go beyond the headlines…

