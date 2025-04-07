April 7, 2025

Many of us labor under the delusion that criticism is bad. We believe it’s an insensitive way to react to something we don’t like from or about a person, issue, or situation that we agree with, admire, or even love. But, as everyone understands, criticism, at its core, isn’t bad; it’s all in the delivery of how we criticize—and why. A new study published in Self & Identity helps us understand this in the context of patriotism, revealing that how we express love for our country carries distinct moral consequences.

The research draws a sharp line between “glorification” (uncritical, nationalistic patriotism) and “constructive patriotism” (critical love aimed at improvement). Those who glorify their nation—embracing sentiments like “it’s disloyal to criticize your country”—tend to emphasize values like authority and purity, while scoring lower on fairness and harm prevention. In contrast, constructive patriots—those who express disagreement because they care—are more strongly aligned with fairness. They’re not against their country, but believe that acknowledging flaws is the first step toward progress.

This matters now more than ever, especially in a politically polarized climate where voicing concern is often equated with disloyalty. But blind allegiance, as the study shows, may undermine core democratic values and discourage efforts that promote justice and inclusion.

To practice constructive patriotism in your daily life, consider these actions:

Engage in informed dialogue : Ask questions and welcome different perspectives, especially on national issues.

: Ask questions and welcome different perspectives, especially on national issues. Support civic education : Advocate for schools to teach critical thinking and the value of dissent in a democracy.

: Advocate for schools to teach critical thinking and the value of dissent in a democracy. Call out injustice : Whether it’s a flawed policy or unfair treatment, speak up not to tear down, but to build better.

: Whether it’s a flawed policy or unfair treatment, speak up not to tear down, but to build better. Model patriotism that listens: Encourage others to express pride in country without silencing valid concerns.

Criticism, when rooted in care and fairness, is not just patriotic—it’s necessary. Go beyond the headlines…

