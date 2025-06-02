June 2, 2025

A new week; a new poll. Talk show pundits, from cable news to podcasters, are transitioning the conversation from politicians to political parties — and increasingly, we aren’t impressed by either. According to the latest CNN/SSRS poll, more Americans now say neither party has strong leadership.

In the survey, 43% of respondents said neither party fits the label “the party with strong leaders.” That’s more than those who chose Republicans (40%) and far more than the 16% who selected Democrats. Among registered voters, the numbers tilt slightly: 44% give the edge to Republicans, while 40% still say neither, and just 15% see Democrats as the party of strong leadership.

This shift is striking compared to 2006, when only 10% of Americans dismissed both parties, and far more credited the GOP (49%) or Democrats (35%) with leadership strength. The erosion in confidence reflects growing public cynicism as both major parties grapple with internal turmoil and credibility issues.

Democrats, in particular, are under pressure after reports suggested President Biden’s inner circle may have obscured concerns over his mental and physical fitness during his reelection rollout. Meanwhile, Republicans hold full control of the White House and Congress, but haven’t escaped skepticism, especially as policy debates grow more polarized.

The poll, conducted May 5–26 with over 2,500 adults, has a margin of error of ±2.7 points. It points to a larger trend: in an era of division and disillusionment, many Americans no longer see strong leadership coming from either side of the aisle.

