March 31, 2025

The latest poll reflects more Americans having ‘voter remorse.’ They see this administration’s handling of the economy, namely the upcoming tariffs, not as a way to help our collective wallets but pad the 1% of this country. The assertion that tariffs are “tax cuts for Americans” isn’t just an outright misrepresentation of what tariffs actually are but an economic shell game where the American public foots the bill. Despite White House claims that tariffs will bring jobs back and level the playing field, the reality—especially at the local level—is telling a very different story. According to a recent report, mayors and city officials from across North America are sounding the alarm as the ripple effects of tariff policies begin to hit their communities.

Steel manufacturers like Cleveland-Cliffs have already slashed 1,200 jobs, while companies like Sonoco in South Carolina are struggling with soaring aluminum costs. Local leaders, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, warn that supply chains are in chaos and uncertainty is choking out progress in cities that had only recently rebounded from the pandemic-era slowdown. Manufacturing hubs that once thrived—such as those along the U.S.-Mexico trade corridor—are now grappling with confusion, job losses, and rising prices that ultimately get passed on to consumers.

What’s more, the justification for these tariffs doesn’t even hold up under scrutiny. San Antonio, for instance, enjoys a trade surplus with Mexico, the very country Trump has targeted with punitive levies. These local insights reveal that far from strengthening American manufacturing, the tariffs are destabilizing it—undermining sectors that had shown signs of growth.

Tariffs are taxes. And they’re not being paid by foreign governments—they’re being paid by American families and businesses at the checkout line, in their utility bills, and in lost job opportunities.

But we still have a voice: Before the full impact of these policies becomes irreversible, reach out to your local and state representatives. Demand transparency about how tariffs are affecting your community and urge support for policies that foster sustainable economic growth—not short-term political optics. Understanding where our economic pain originates is the first step to holding the right people accountable. Go beyond the headlines…

Fewer Americans confident in Trump’s handling of economy: Poll

