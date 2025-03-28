March 28, 2025

Given the political chaos, the frequency of extreme weather events, the worsening of climate change and the rise in global insecurity, it’s no wonder couples are debating whether or not it’s wise to bring a new life into this world. While the emotional and ethical dilemmas are deeply personal, the broader implications of declining birth rates are becoming a national concern. According to a recent Newsweek article, the U.S. birth rate continues to fall—with 2023 seeing a 3% drop in fertility, now down to just 54.5 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age. This trend, if it continues unchecked, poses what some economists are calling “the existential problem of our time.”

A shrinking birth rate means fewer workers, consumers, and taxpayers—a perfect storm for underfunded social safety nets like Social Security. It also portends long-term declines in GDP growth, with experts pointing to Japan’s demographic crisis as a cautionary tale.

To confront this issue, some in the current administration have proposed solutions like expanding access to IVF and improving infrastructure in states with higher birth rates. Economists argue more is needed. In fact, the list of supportive actions, economists argue, that the government must take are ones long known to shore up our economy but have been subjects of DOGE and Wall Street cuts: such as affordable housing, generous maternity leave, and child-friendly societal reforms. Yet, the most critical issue that could stave off our economy from an outright plummet is this administration’s golden issue: immigration. Immigration, documented and undocumented, has been identified as the fastest, most effective lever to stabilize the working-age population in the short term.

Whether children are in your future or not, this issue affects all of us. We must all advocate for policies that support families — affordable housing, paid leave, and accessible childcare. We should support candidates who understand that immigration isn’t just a border issue; it’s a demographic and economic lifeline. And if you’re already raising children or planning to, know that your decision is not only personal— it’s profoundly impactful for the future of this country. Go beyond the headlines…

