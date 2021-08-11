August 11, 2021

In my opinion, everyone should live their lives according to Newton’s 3rd Law: For every action (force) in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction. Light a match in a dry, drought-stricken forest and you get a massive fire that displaces thousands of people. Deny residency to thousands of immigrants and we get local economies in peril; Push and inflate White Identity Politics and we get unnecessary fights over critical race theory; Wildfires across the country aren’t just setting records for destruction but expanding their reach to parts of the planet thought unreachable; and A top Harvard astronomer is turning his telescope to a new field of research. Go beyond the headlines…

