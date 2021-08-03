August 3, 2021

We know the country is divided. – over vaccines, whether or not Covid is real, immigration and even the economy. Now, a new analysis shows who blames who for rising Covid cases. It’s what you’d expect; The new record-high hit at the US-Mexico border that we didn’t hear about; A children’s book explains the science of skin color; and New study reveals who’s responsible for ancient cave art. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: The blame game for rising COVID-19 cases, by vaccination status

As national eviction ban expires, a look at who rents and who owns in the U.S.

Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

Biden taps lawyer to help rescind Trump immigration policy

Antisemitic Posts Are Rarely Removed By Social Media Companies, A Study Finds

The story of an African children’s book that explains the science of skin colour

Study confirms ancient Spanish cave art was made by Neanderthals

New app helps relieve back pain

Mexican mothers plea for cartel truce to allow search of ‘extermination camp’

Paraguay’s small-scale farmers see a new future in yerba mate tea