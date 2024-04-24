April 24, 2024

When COVID confined us all to our homes, we knew that being with people outside our immediate family raised our risk of contracting the disease, unless we wore masks and got vaccinated. So, in a place where strangers are piled on top of one another and there was very little money for anything like masks or personnel to give vaccines, it’s no wonder that there was one place that ensured a higher death count from COVID. Unfortunately, thanks to a new study we now know exactly how high it was; Portugal is celebrating its democracy, but for how long?; By all predictions, the US has been able to avoid a recession. Yet, some economists are saying it’s not for long; Still thinking about solar panels or generators to back up your home electricity? A new report implies not to wait too much longer; The Hubble is 34-years-old and celebrating with new photos; and Geneticists says what we eat now can actually alter our unborn children and grandchildren’s genes. Go beyond the headlines…

COVID prison death rate increased 3 times higher than broader population: study

Portugal celebrates democracy anniversary amid far-right surge

Housing experts say there just aren’t enough homes in the U.S.

Three Signs US Could Be Heading for a Recession

US seeing surge of climate-related power outages, report says

What you eat could alter your unborn children and grandchildren’s genes and health outcomes

Hubble celebrates 34th anniversary with a look at the little dumbbell nebula

X’s (formerly Twitter) new video app is coming to your smart TV

Protecting the Darkness in Chile’s Atacama Desert

When Mexico City’s Salsa-Dancing Pensioners Became Political Kryptonite