December 10, 2020

Go beyond the headlines…

After the election, fewer Latino and Black adults feel angry and more are hopeful about the state of the U.S.

How Black, Latino And Progressive Democrats Are Forcing Biden To Rethink His Cabinet Picks

Latinos are especially reluctant to get flu shots – how a small clinic in Indiana found ways to overcome that

Health disparities are worse in the U.S.

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 occurs Monday. Here’s what to expect.

Archaeologists find vast network of Amazon villages laid out like the cosmos

Tiny water-based robot is powered by light and can walk, move cargo and even dance

Google’s new app links people to health studies: 5 details

Devotees of Virgin of Guadalupe Begin Pilgrimage despite Pandemic

Nicaragua Lost A Decade Of Progress. Poverty Increased To 44.4%