January 19, 2022

These days, we all live our lives by a checklist: Vaccines √, Face Masks?. Incredibly, too many still think the ‘all clear’ signal has been sounded. It hasn’t. In fact, observations show how contagious is the latest variant of Covid. It’s especially contagious for Latina pregnant women; No more excuses for not getting tested or having face masks. The Biden admin launched two resources where we all can receive both; Bless the heart of all those ‘Patriotic Millionaires.’ Now, we’ll see if Wall Street feels the same; What did NASA’s Curiosity Rover find on Mars?; and A group of Mexican citizens combined their love of literature and their environment into a singular passion project. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free

Study finds Hispanic pregnant women are 2.4 times more likely to contract COVID-19

Latino Dems warn about midterm fall-off

Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work?

‘Patriotic Millionaires’ group calls for wealth tax at virtual Davos

Conspiracy mentality around the globe tends to be particularly pronounced on the political fringes

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Drilled Holes Into Mars, And Found Something Very Strange

Roll is a new app letting you subscribe to paywalled creator content

With 10,000 plastic bottles, citizens build a green library in Oaxaca

SuperMoustache! Sounds like a job for Venezuela’s socialist superhero