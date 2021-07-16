July 16, 2021

One of the ugliest side effects of Trump’s nationalistic views is the perception that people of color are less than caucasians. Nowhere is that more evident than in our farm fields where immigrant labor is expected to toil in harsh climate conditions to harvest the nation’s food supply. Well, one farm worker is reminding us all of the lack of humanity in those expectations; Illinois just became the first state to forbid police to do this common tactic with minors; and Who says children can’t learn important lessons from video games? Go beyond the headlines…
US Attorney General strikes down Trump-era immigration court rule, empowering judges to pause cases
The new playbook for partisan gerrymandering
‘We’re not animals, we’re human beings’: US farm workers labor in deadly heat with few protections
Illinois Is The First State To Tell Police They Can’t Lie To Minors In Interrogations
Democrats pursue ambitious immigration changes in $3.5 trillion budget measure
Expelled From the U.S., Kidnapped in Mexico and Separated From Her 8-Year-Old Daughter. A Mother’s Journey at the Border
Moon’s Wobbly Orbit and Rising Sea Levels Will Cause Record Flooding in the 2030s
5 digital games that teach civics through play
Machine-learning algorithms used to detect Alzheimer’s during phone conversations
Some Mexicans fear cartels are tightening their grip on politics
Peru’s Machu Picchu: Why is July so significant for the Inca citadel?