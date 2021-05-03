May 3, 2021

President Biden’s administration is beginning to take positive action this week regarding migrant family reunification and border wall contracts. But is it (ever) enough?; A continuing partnership between local police and Border Patrol strike a raw nerve with some; US diplomats are still targets of a mystery illness; Love processed food? New study shows why that’s not a healthy match; and Mexico’s most violent towns may not be the ones you expect. Go beyond the headlines…

DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week

Biden terminating border wall construction contracts

Local police are helping Border Patrol catch migrants at the border. That’s bad policy, experts say

U.S. Senate intelligence leaders say mystery illness attacks increasing

Run the land: Native women across the U.S. take to the roads and trails

Processed food might boost risk for chronic infection diseases

You’re Probably Not As Open-Minded As You Think. Here’s How To Practice

Climate change: Amazon may be turning from friend to foe

This New App Lets You Turn Anything and Everything Into an NFT

Latin America looks to space, despite limitations on ground

Smaller Mexican cities shoot up in rankings of world’s most violent