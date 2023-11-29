November 29, 2023

The images from Gaza are devastating. The loss of buildings, lives and a way of life make the thought of rebuilding a distant thought, if it exists at all. Yet, amid all the destruction, lies a bigger fear — disease. The World Health Organization warns that the bombs are less deadly than what will happen in the near future; There are certain products that economists have looked to as the proverbial “canaries in the coal mine” to gauge the future health of the economy. One particular product foretells the US economy may be ‘on the rocks;’ Large dogs have short life spans. The FDA wants to change that for large dog parents everywhere; How comfortable would you be traveling on a jet plane fueled by fat?; and Mexican archeologists discovered 3,500-year-old graves in the heart of the country’s busiest and most crowded city. Go beyond the headlines…

Dinosaur extinction: New study suggests they were killed off by more than an asteroid

Disease could be bigger killer than bombs in Gaza – WHO

U.S. life expectancy starts to recover after sharp pandemic decline

How Luxury Whisky Price Drop Could Signal Economy Is on the Rocks

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year – authentic – reflects growing concerns over AI’s ability to deceive and dehumanize

Drug designed to extend dogs’ lives takes major step toward FDA approval

High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil fuel-free trans-Atlantic crossing from London to NY

Tapping into AI and creator content to build a travel recommendation app

Archaeologists reveal 3,500-year-old graves in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park

The largest Palestine diaspora outside the Middle East is in Chile