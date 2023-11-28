November 28, 2023

Like when Russia invaded Ukraine, we all sat on the sidelines, shook our heads and watched as Russia tried to destroy a country it couldn’t have. Instead of putting a quick end to the invasion with troops, the world pours weapons into the hands of a much smaller army. Luckily, the strategy has worked and Russia finds itself at a stalemate and morale among its soldiers at an all-time low. Not so with Israel and Hamas. While no one disagrees that Israel is within its rights to retaliate for the barbaric nature of the Hamas invasion, there’s global condemnation of their tactics to continuously drop bombs on an area populated by civilians who were not the ones who breached the border. A new analysis shows just how deadly Israel’s bombings are to Gaza civilians; It’s a bipartisan Congress who’ve elected to call it quits; Think your safe in your car from highway car fumes? Think again; and Migration from Mexico to California, and vice versa, has been happening for over 5000 years. Scientists discover that ancient migration may be the origin of a mystery language. Go beyond the headlines…

Online marketplaces see increase of fake products being sold, new study shows

Gaza civilian deaths outpacing those of other conflict zones

Retirements mount in Congress: Some are frustrated by “chaos,” and others seek new careers — or rest

Here’s what the shopping weekend tells us about the state of the economy

Dozens of US adolescents dying from drug overdoses every month − an expert on substance use unpacks the grim numbers with 3 charts

Surprisingly Large Effects From Breathing Traffic Fumes Inside Your Car

5,200 years of migrations from Mexico to California may be the origin of a mystery language

Police Departments and News Sites Spreading Misinformation About How iOS 17 NameDrop Feature Works

Americans Love Avocados. It’s Killing Mexico’s Forests.

Cuban family business produces flour from coconut and yucca amid shortages