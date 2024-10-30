October 30, 2024

Why lie about who you vote for? Why lie about who you vote for? According to a new study, America’s youngest voters are now emerging as the biggest “election liars,” a trend that’s raising questions about how openly people, especially younger generations, are sharing their true political choices. Some experts suggest voters who lie may feel social pressure to conform to the political leanings of their peer groups, fearing judgment or even backlash if their views differ. Others point to distrust in polling and media, prompting some voters to give misleading responses when surveyed. Additionally, with intense polarization in today’s political climate, many voters may choose to avoid conflict by giving answers they think others want to hear, rather than revealing their true choices. This shift in honesty, now among young voters, impact polling accuracy and make it harder to predict electoral outcomes, causing elections to be either self-fulfilling prophecies or unexpected surprises; Climate change continues to rear its ugly head and Spain is the latest to feel Mother Nature’s wrath; While US mainland newspapers are continuing to abandon their role in the political discourse of the country, Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper takes a stand; The University of Florida election tracker reveals Americans are not waiting until Election Day to voice their choice for president; and One of nature’s most taken-for-granted species is at risk of disappearing and that’s very bad news for the health of our planet. Go beyond the headlines…

