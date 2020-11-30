November 30, 2020

The persistent attack on US immigration policy by the Trump administration intensifies this week with the Supreme Court deciding on a key issue; He’s the first DACA recipient to win a Rhodes scholarship and he’s crediting one person for his success; Scientists just discovered something new about alligators; Women are at higher risk for this common cause of death than anyone knew; and New study shows one Latin American country the most mobile amid the pandemic. Go beyond the headlines…

Behind Trump’s final push to limit immigration

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump administration’s attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

Landlords kicking out tenants despite CDC order halting evictions

This student just became the first Latino DACA recipient to win the Rhodes Scholarship. He says it’s all because of his elementary school teacher

Women found to be at higher risk for heart failure and heart attack death than men

Not just lizards: Alligators can regrow their tails too, new study reveal

Ancient Maya Used Zeolite and Quartz to Filter Drinking Water

New visual platform shows investors the macro-level social and environmental effects of their portfolios

After rare protest and show of dissent in Cuba, artists say the government agrees to future talks

Nicaragua Still The Country With The Greatest Mobility In Central America In Times Of Pandemic