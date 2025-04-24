April 24, 2025: Europe warns: The U.S. Is No Longer Safe for Scholars



The full definition of America as a “beacon” to the rest of the world was never as true as when it applies to the world’s greatest scientists, researchers, philosophers — minds that once flocked to U.S. campuses not only for funding and innovation but for the intellectual freedom this country long promised. That promise is now under serious threat. And the rest of the world is watching — and warning.



This week, Ghent University, one of Europe’s most respected academic institutions, issued an urgent internal warning to faculty and students: reconsider working with U.S. universities. Their reasoning? The Trump administration’s escalating crackdown on academic autonomy, targeting institutions that refuse to fall in line with new federal mandates. From the freezing of $2.2 billion in funds to Harvard, to increased scrutiny over research topics like climate change and DEI, America’s image as a safe haven for free inquiry is quickly deteriorating.

UGent’s message wasn’t vague. It highlighted the dangers of U.S. border controls, warned LGBTQ+ scholars and critics of the administration to avoid travel, and advised that any research with American counterparts — especially in politically “sensitive” areas — be stored on internal servers to prevent deletion or interference.

What’s happening isn’t just bureaucratic overreach — it’s a global reputational crisis. European academics now fear arrest or surveillance simply for challenging U.S. policy. International partners are pausing or pulling back. The long-standing prestige of American higher ed is dimming, and it’s not just hurting institutions like Harvard — it’s sending a message that academic freedom in the U.S. is conditional.



If we value academic independence, now is the time to speak up — whether we’re a student, faculty member, policymaker, or concerned citizen. We must reach out to our university’s leadership. Demand transparency about federal pressures. Support institutions standing their ground. Most of all, pay attention to what the global academic community is saying: when intellectual freedom erodes in America, it weakens everywhere. Go beyond the headlines…

