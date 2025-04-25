April 25, 2025: The Psychology Behind MAGA — Why big lies thrive

One of the most popular justifications for Trump’s surprise win in 2016 and 2024 was that he appealed to the “disenfranchised.” Their sense of being ignored, dismissed and ridiculed by the so-called political elites spurred a passive segment of the electorate to express outrage and rebel against their own traditional voting preferences, only to turn to Trump as a vehicle for protest. But there’s more to it than anger or economics. A growing body of psychological research suggests that this wave of support isn’t just about policy or partisanship — it’s about something deeper: the human need to feel seen, heard, and significant. According to a new analysis of global behavioral research, the quest for personal significance is a powerful motivator, and when unmet — especially during times of uncertainty — it can lead people down dangerous ideological paths, including conspiracy theories and extremist beliefs.

In The Quest for Significance, psychologist Arie Kruglanski and journalist Dan Raviv unpack how feelings of insignificance, stoked by financial instability, cultural shifts, and perceived social rejection, can push individuals to embrace movements and narratives that offer clarity, belonging, and purpose. Conspiracy theories, they argue, aren’t just fringe nonsense, they’re coping mechanisms for people whose self-worth feels eroded. These beliefs make followers feel “in the know,” chosen, and part of something meaningful, often giving them a scapegoat to blame for their pain—whether it’s the media, immigrants, or political elites.

Sound familiar? It should. This emotional and psychological dynamic aligns with much of the rhetoric that’s fueled MAGA rallies and online forums since Trump entered politics. His messaging often validates the idea that “you’ve been ignored,” “they’re laughing at you,” and “only I can fix it.” And for those experiencing a loss of control or dignity, that narrative can be irresistible.

The takeaway? This isn’t just about fact-checking or better media literacy. It’s about understanding the emotional vacuum many Americans find themselves in. The real call to action, the authors argue, is self-awareness. By understanding our own psychological needs — what drives us, what makes us feel diminished, what gives us purpose — we become less susceptible to seductive but dangerous narratives.

In a political moment defined by misinformation, emotional volatility, and cultural dislocation, building self-awareness and community-based significance may be our most powerful tools. Not just for resisting extremism, but for reclaiming the deeper human connections that conspiracy theories only pretend to offer. Always — Go beyond the headlines…

