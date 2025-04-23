April 23, 2025: Breathing Shouldn’t be this Dangerous

Most of us think of pollution as something “out there”—smokestacks in industrial zones or trash floating in the ocean. But over the last several years, it’s gotten a lot more personal — and closer to home. Whether it’s wildfires, the EPA surrendering regulations for keeping our water and air clean, ozone alerts, the list goes on. Pollution is in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and now — according to researchers — it’s even in our arteries. A new report from the American Lung Association says nearly half of Americans live in areas with failing grades for air pollution, thanks to rising ozone and particle pollution. That’s over 150 million people, and it’s not just an inconvenience—it’s a real threat to our health. Doctors are seeing more asthma attacks, strokes, even early deaths linked to air quality. And in the background, the Trump administration is rolling back more than a dozen environmental protections, even halting the global sharing of U.S. air quality data.

As if that’s not enough, scientists have now found microplastics—yes, plastic—in arterial plaque of stroke and heart attack patients, at rates up to 51 times higher than in healthy individuals. Researchers believe these particles could be altering gene activity, possibly accelerating inflammation and disease. While more studies are needed, the early signals are unsettling.

What can we do in the face of all this? For starters, stay informed and push for policy that prioritizes clean air and environmental safety. At home, simple steps like using air purifiers, avoiding plastic-heavy products, supporting local clean-air efforts, and cutting back on single-use plastics can make a dent. We may not be able to see every threat, but we can certainly act on it. Go beyond the headlines…

