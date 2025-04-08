April 8, 2025

It used to be that the stock market was seen as the financial playground of the elite in the country. Not any more. With more Americans, over 60%, having 401(k) plans, IRAs or pensions, everyone, whether they like it or not, have their finances tied to the stock market in some way. So, it’s no wonder that what’s happening with Trump’s tariffs is causing migraines of worry among many people who now find their retirement accounts, savings, and financial stability tethered to the erratic swings of a tariff-fueled stock market. But financial anxiety, while uncomfortable, is not unusual or irrational. As highlighted in An Existential Perspective on Tariff Anxiety, this kind of stress reflects a deeply human response to the uncertainty we all face—especially when political decisions like Trump’s sweeping new tariffs threaten to disrupt supply chains, inflate prices, and shake investor confidence.

Drawing from thinkers like Lao Tzu, Rollo May, and Irvin Yalom, the article reminds us that our collective anxiety doesn’t mean something is wrong with us—it means something is happening to us. Accepting this anxiety, rather than suppressing it or allowing it to dominate us, can be the first step toward coping more constructively. The existential view offers a path forward: acknowledge the complexity of the moment, accept the fear without being consumed by it, and find grounding in the many parts of our lives that exist beyond our financial worries.

In practical terms, this means diversifying your sources of peace and purpose. Spend time nurturing relationships, engaging in creative outlets, practicing mindfulness or spiritual reflection, and taking care of your physical health. Stay informed, but give yourself permission to unplug. And when it comes to finances, consider talking to a trusted advisor about how to protect and balance your investments—because part of accepting uncertainty is preparing for it. Go beyond the headlines…

Viewing financial anxiety through an existential lens can help us cope.

