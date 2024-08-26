August 26, 2024

Over the weekend, a couple of the bullies of the world who forcefully bend humankind to their will, launched deadly attacks resulting in the killing of innocent lives. Isis reared its ugly head in Germany and Russia retaliated against Ukraine’s foray into their turf by extensive bombing of Ukraine’s energy sector. It’s the kind of violence that is too quickly becoming ‘normalized.’ But this may be a tipping point for Ukraine. Its President Zelensky is now pleading with allies to do something they’ve been hesitant to do — until now?; Even with MAGA vilifying undocumented immigrants, California knows the real story behind their contributions and feels it’s time to bring them more fully into the American Dream; The Department of Justice (DOJ) just accused a software company of helping landlords do this to tenants; and Researchers found an Amazon rainforest community defying the odds when it comes to aging. Go beyond the headlines…

A stark social divide: Adults without college degrees more likely to have no close friends, survey finds

‘Time for decisive action’: Zelenskiy pleads with allies after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

California could be first state to help undocumented immigrants purchase homes

US Economy Is Doing Better Than Americans Think

DOJ accuses real estate software company of helping landlords collude to raise rents

Lost world found: Identical dino tracks found on opposite sides of Atlantic Ocean

The moon was once covered by an ocean of molten rock, data from India’s space mission suggests

How to tell if your online accounts have been hacked

Deep in the Amazon rainforest lives a community whose hearts age more slowly

Air Pollution in San José, Costa Rica Surpasses Mexico City, Raising Alarm Bells