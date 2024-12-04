December 4, 2024

It’s an understatement to say that Trump is creating chaos as he, and his cronies, move to ‘dismantle’ Washington for his own benefit. No sector is spared, not even the White House Briefing Room. Rumors say that Trump plans to include rightwing podcasters, a.k.a. Trump supporters, as part of the official media pool. It’s a rumor that has reporters discouraged and upset. Especially so since a new survey finds that most Americans still depend on media to hold politicians accountable; Something happened in South Korea that took everyone by surprise; MAGA is giddy with excitement over Trump’s mass deportation promise. Given the fact that immigrants, documented and otherwise, do much of the ‘undesirable labor’ that is the backbone of our economic prosperity, from harvesting food, butchering meat, caring for our elders, cleaning homes and hotels, etc. , chances are we all will suffer from this ignorance and short-sightedness; But even with all our political differences, psychologists urge us all to talk to those who view politics differently. It may be hard but it is “the Christmas Season.” Go beyond the headlines…

