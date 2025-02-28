February 28, 2025

Have you felt that pinch in your wallet lately? You’re not alone. According to a recent poll, a large majority of Americans say their incomes just aren’t keeping up with inflation — you know, the cost of eggs just keep rising or there’s getting to be less of a choice on some store shelves. And we’re not just talking about a bump in the cost of a few items here or there; we’re talking about groceries overall, utilities, and everyday necessities that add up quickly. It’s no surprise that many of us are worried about our ability to save or treat ourselves to the occasional “extra.”

It’s hard to avoid discussing inflation when so many of us feel it every time we open our checkbooks or pay our bills online. In fact, people in the poll say that inflation is the biggest factor shaping their view of the economy. And overall? Most describe the economy as bad. Adding fuel to that anxiety are other recent signals: unemployment claims have ticked up, the consumer confidence index slipped, and the S&P took a dip as February wound down.

What’s happening on the big stage inevitably makes its way into our living rooms. Take two recent headlines. One talks about an “economic blackout,” the 21st Century version of a boycott. It’s an attempt to show our collective dissatisfaction and frustration with corporate greed at the expense of the working class — us! Another paints a concerning picture of electricity prices surging, with new maps showing which states face the highest bills. Add that to a grocery tab that keeps creeping up, and you can see why Americans are uneasy.

Amid all this, many folks are looking ahead and trying to gauge whether better days are on the horizon. Outlooks are mixed. Right now, more people believe the economy is getting worse rather than better, and those who worry about affording food today are especially downbeat about the future. The persistently high costs of basic needs not only sap our bank accounts but also erode our confidence that the economy will turn around soon.

All of these factors create a ripple effect: higher prices strain family budgets, folks spend less on non-essentials, and that in turn can dampen retail sales. If retailers respond by cutting back or scaling down operations — the so-called “economic blackout” — the cycle can become self-reinforcing. Throw rising electricity prices into the mix, and it starts to feel like everyone’s scrambling just to keep afloat.

So, where do we go from here? It’s a balancing act that policymakers, businesses, and everyday Americans will have to navigate together. The Federal Reserve can try to rein in inflation through interest rates, but that isn’t an overnight fix — and it can come with its own set of challenges for borrowers. Meanwhile, we watch indicators like consumer confidence, unemployment claims, and market movements in hopes they’ll offer a silver lining on the horizon.

In the end, we can’t overlook the very real, day-to-day strain many of us feel. When paychecks lag behind prices, it’s not merely an abstract economic talking point. It hits home — hard. The best we can do is stay informed, push for sound, inclusive economic policies, and advocate for one another to ensure that as prices climb, no one gets left behind in the process — and always Go beyond the headlines…

Majority of Americans say income not matching inflation: Poll

