March 3, 2025

When our new President was inaugurated, he declared that it was a new “Golden Age” for America. Yet, history shows that the prior “golden age” didn’t translate into good news for the country. I asked ChatGPT to better explain the risks: The original Gilded Age (roughly the last three decades of the 19th century) was characterized by conspicuous displays of wealth among a small group of industrial and financial titans—figures like Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and Cornelius Vanderbilt—while much of the broader population struggled with low wages and poor working conditions. When current-day observers invoke a “new Gilded Age,” it implies a resurgence of the same kinds of towering private fortunes and outsized corporate power. Here is why that comparison tends not to be good news:

Extreme Inequality and Social Stratification

The late-19th-century Gilded Age produced some of the most extreme wealth gaps in American history. Industrial barons often amassed enormous fortunes while average workers saw little improvement in living standards. If we’re seeing the dawn of another such era—involving today’s tech giants and certain ultra-wealthy figures in business or politics—it often means wealth and power are becoming more heavily concentrated at the top, with everyday working people at risk of being left behind. Limited Protections for Workers

The original Gilded Age preceded many of the labor reforms and workplace protections we take for granted now—safety regulations, fair wages, reasonable hours. Labor movements were met with hostility or outright violence. When comparisons arise today, it raises concerns that new technologies or shifting corporate practices could undermine labor protections or leave workers at a disadvantage (for example, through gig-economy precarity or underregulated working conditions). Influence over Politics and Policy

One hallmark of the 19th-century Gilded Age was rampant political corruption and corporate influence. Party bosses and wealthy industrialists effectively shaped policy to serve their interests. In referencing a new Gilded Age—particularly where figures like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos wield significant cultural and political influence—there is a fear that key policy decisions could be driven by the interests of a small group of ultra-influential individuals, rather than by widespread public consensus. Potential for Economic Instability

The Gilded Age saw rapid growth, but it also experienced frequent financial panics and bank failures. When great wealth accumulates at the top, the economy can become brittle. Today, as corporate valuations skyrocket and the wealthiest individuals hold outsized economic power, there’s a risk that an unexpected crisis or market disruption would disproportionately harm the broader population. Backlash and Social Unrest

The original Gilded Age spurred the rise of progressive movements, labor unions, and sometimes violent social upheaval. Periods of high inequality tend to sow mistrust in institutions and can lead to major political and economic clashes. If we move closer to that historical pattern—intense wealth at the top, declining social mobility for others—a severe backlash is more likely.

In sum, references to a “new Gilded Age” highlight the concentration of wealth and influence in the hands of a few and the heightened vulnerability of everyone else. Although the first Gilded Age did spur industrial growth and invention, its legacy also includes the widespread inequities and conflicts that necessitated sweeping economic and social reforms—hardly a sign of unalloyed prosperity.

