February 27, 2025

It’s human nature, I guess, that when we find ourselves thrust into chaotic uncertainty we begin to invoke God or prayer. Over the last few years, ever since Biden ‘wrestled’ the White House away from Trump in 2020, Americans didn’t much feel the need to ask God for help. Most of us became lax attending church or practicing any kind of formal religion. Our indifference, some say, reflected a broader trend of secularization. However, there’s new data suggesting that we’re now increasingly turning to religion to and are in the process of reversing our indifference. In other words, we’re feeling anxious thanks to what’s now happening in Washington. Is it any wonder? With economic instability, political division, and global uncertainty looming large, we’re returning to faith as a source of stability and meaning. The fear of not knowing what’s going to happen to our jobs, Social Security, Medicare, etc. compounded by our anxiety over inflation, government overreach, and shifting social values, has led some of us back to the familiar comfort of our religious traditions. While church attendance may not be surging, there is evidence that spiritual engagement—whether through prayer, online religious communities, or personal faith practices—is holding steady. This shift suggests that in times of upheaval, religion really is our “rock” and offers a sense of control and resilience in a world that feels out of control and spiraling towards an outcome many of us did not sign up for but find ourselves kidnapped by circumstances beyond our control. In a world where headlines bring more dread than hope, religion offers a familiar anchor, reminding people that even in the face of turmoil, there’s something bigger to hold onto. While not everyone turns to faith, for many, it provides a sense of purpose, community, and the belief that, despite it all, there’s still a path forward — and there’s hope that life will get better. Go beyond the headlines…

