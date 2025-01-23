January 23, 2025

Trump’s second term win is attributed to two issues: inflation and the border. He claimed he could bring prices down and make life affordable for the middle class again. He hadn’t even taken the oath yet when he backtracked on that promise of lowering the cost of eggs. Maybe that’s why he’s bulldozing his crackdown on undocumented immigrants so forcefully. After all, he has to be seen as succeeding at something. He and his team claim they were given a “mandate” because of their “landslide” win. Yet, not entirely true: (The Washington Post) “His margin of victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the national popular vote — 1.5 percentage points — is the smallest of any president who secured a popular-vote win since Richard M. Nixon in 1968. And though Trump won the popular vote, he did not secure a majority, coming just shy with 49.9 percent of the vote, according to certified state results compiled by the Associated Press.” No wonder the latest poll finds voters are not entirely pleased with his border security actions, including sending troops to the US-Mexico border; Did you know our planet’s magnetic North Pole is moving?; and We have one of our fellow creatures for how our ears look. Go beyond the headlines…

Border security is popular – but that may be the limit of US immigration consensus: AP-NORC poll

Hamas attack survivor to represent Israel at Eurovision

Military deploys 1,500 troops to US-Mexico border; mission includes conducting deportation flights

Trump’s DEI order raises fears of anti-diversity “witch hunt”

9 Things You Need to Know About Destructive Cults

Earth’s Magnetic North Pole Is Officially Moving – Scientists Just Updated Its Location

Our outer ears may have come from ancient fish gills, scientists discover

Spotify’s educational courses could be coming to US

Mexico launches emergency alert app for migrants in the U.S.

Panama and China push back against Trump’s canal threats