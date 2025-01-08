January 8, 2025

Watching media coverage of the destructive fires marching across parts of Los Angeles underscores the fragility and disposability of the ‘stuff’ we rely on to define our wealth, security and sense of identity. In an instant, cherished possessions, homes, and neighborhoods can be reduced to ash, forcing us to confront the impermanence of material things. What remains, however, is the resilience of the human spirit, the bonds we share with others, and the realization that true wealth lies not in what we own but in the connections and experiences that endure beyond loss. Having reminded us of that sentiment, it may help explain why the future of homeownership will continue to be elusive for many; It’s bad enough to sit through the first (of many) pressers by Trump and hear him spout lines like an imperial dictator — take Panama and Greenland by force? — but to know that many state legislatures are dominated by MAGA/GOP politicians makes our world seem like an episode of the Twilight Zone; Why are colleges fearing the future?; and What do Russia and China have to do with a Bolivian desert? Go beyond the headlines…

More Than One-Third of Homeowners Say They’ll Never Sell

UN says Iran executed over 900 people in 2024, including dozens of women

Republicans dominate Democrats for control of U.S. state laws

Quits sink to lowest level since the height of the pandemic

A looming ‘demographic cliff’: Fewer college students and ultimately fewer graduates

Earliest Known 3D Map Found in Prehistoric French Cavern, Say Experts

Major Review Finds Link Between Fluoride Exposure And Children’s IQ Scores

Panasonic unveils an AI-powered wellness coach, powered by Anthropic’s Claude, at CES 2025

Migrant crossing numbers at Mexico-US border reach new low

This colorful Bolivian desert is the future of mankind. Russia and China want to blow it up