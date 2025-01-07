January 7, 2025

As MAGA nears taking control of the highest office in the land, more companies, (MacDonalds being the latest) and colleges are ditching their DEI initiatives. They’re under pressure from the far-right to dissolve efforts that aren’t totally based on merit, but as we know, hires and admissions are not always based on merit. According to ChatGPT: “The backlash against DEI highlights a deeper cultural divide over how to address inequality, systemic racism, and social progress. While supporters of DEI argue that these initiatives are critical for fairness and representation, opponents believe they perpetuate division, unfairness, and an ideological shift away from traditional values. This conflict reflects broader tensions in the U.S. about race, gender, and identity politics, making DEI a flashpoint in ongoing cultural and political battles.” One area where it’s imperative equality be practiced is in healthcare and clinical trials. Humans are not the same and we know illness can manifest itself differently among people of different genders, ages and races. That’s why a new FDA guidance about pulse oximeters is so important; A NATO ally reports Ukrainian soldiers have had enough fighting as well; Do you really think History will see Biden’s presidency as a negative? Think Gallup surveyed the wrong group; Do you know what a macro is and how it affects your nutrition?; and An app that actually discourages social media scrolling and forces us to get active?! Go beyond the headlines…

Gallup: Americans Think History Will Rate Biden Presidency Negatively

NATO Ally Reports Desertions of Ukrainian Troops Training in Europe

Congress launches early immigration crackdown ahead of Trump inauguration

What America’s top economists are saying about AI and inequality

What are macros? An exercise and nutrition scientist explains

New FDA guidance aims to improve accuracy of pulse oximeters for people of color

Scientists Identify New Blood Group After 50 Year Mystery

App discourages ‘doomscrolling,’ promotes fitness

2024 likely to be a record year for remittances to Mexico

Once Like a War Zone, El Salvador’s Homicide Rate Is Now Freakishly Low–and Public Celebrates