July 25, 2023

Heat waves in US and Europe would have been ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, new report finds

What Israel’s new judicial law reveals about its democracy

Poll: Youth sour on America

US-Made Guns Are Fueling Global Shootings

Smithsonian Latino museum sees its fate thrown into budget fight

Encouraging Latinx youth to embrace ethnic pride can enhance their well-being

These Eight Habits Could Lengthen Your Life By Decades

Black Foodie Finder Launches New App to Help Foodies Find Black-Owned Businesses

Mexico’s rainfall so far this year is 30% below 2022 levels

Ecuador announces state of emergency after mayor shot to death