July 8, 2025

There was a time extreme weather was described as a 100-year-event. Not anymore. Now, it feels like a warning siren on repeat. From flash floods sweeping through central Texas to record-breaking heat scorching Europe, the planet is making noise—and most Americans are finally hearing it. A new USA TODAY/Ipsos poll shows that fear of being personally impacted by a hurricane, flood, or fire isn’t just creeping in; it’s becoming common.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe extreme weather is becoming more frequent, and more than half say it’s also getting more intense. That belief isn’t just held by climate activists or scientists—it’s shared by people across the political spectrum. While Democrats are more likely to agree (84%), even among Republicans, only 24% flat-out deny the rise in extreme events. In fact, one-third of all respondents say they sometimes or often worry they’ll be caught in a disaster themselves.

This is not just an abstract fear. About 30% of people surveyed said they’d personally experienced extreme weather—heavy rainfall, intense heat, or severe storms—just in the last month.

So what now?

Here’s where it gets thorny. A majority of Americans (56%) believe humans could slow or reverse climate change—but won’t, because we’re unwilling to change our habits. That sobering thought sits right alongside the 1 in 5 who say we’re already out of time. Only 18% think progress is underway.

It paints a picture of a nation caught between rising dread and reluctant action. Many want to believe we can turn the tide, but few believe we actually will.

Why it matters

The question isn’t just whether climate change is real—NASA and nearly every credible scientific body have made that clear. The question is whether our collective apathy will continue to outpace the urgency of the moment. And if we keep failing to act, communities from fire-prone California to flood-vulnerable Florida may start asking a tougher question: Can we even stay here?

Call to action

This moment demands more than fear. It demands decision-making at the dinner table, at the ballot box, and in city halls. What we normalize, what we fund, and what we tolerate will shape how livable this country—and this planet—remains for future generations.

Climate change is no longer a future threat. It’s a present reality. The only question left is whether we’ll respond like we know it. Go beyond the headlines…

