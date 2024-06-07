June 7, 2024

The trouble with listening to politicians who lie on the campaign trail, whether for their own benefit or someone they’re supporting, is that, over time, even the craziest take on issues begin to sound rational. How else to explain why there’s a sizable amount of voters who believe the Jan. 6 rioters were not insurgents but are now ‘hostages,’ courtesy of Trump and his party’s rhetoric. Or that Trump is innocent of any of the charges either levied against him by individuals, state, local or federal authorities. Even with the presumption of innocence, the evidence was/is too overwhelming for any rational person to believe otherwise. This suspension of knowing what is right but supporting a contrarian side is reflected in surveys after surveys. For example, the disparity between Americans who think it’s a great idea for the average person to be trusted with firearms; We saw this week that the Biden administration caved to the MAGA demands for clamping down on illegal immigration. However, could this issue turn around and bite Biden? According to a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, immigration, illegal or otherwise, could save Social Security in the future — if it’s allowed; Think you can spot a deepfake? An expert shares how to do it; and Tying back to the exodus of people from certain countries, Panama is experiencing their first community displacement due to climate change. Stands to reason, the people most vulnerable to these impacts, are among the poorest who can’t afford immigration lawyers, plane tickets or time to do anything in a legal manner. They have to leave their homes immediately and, most importantly, survive — wherever that leads them. Go beyond the headlines…

