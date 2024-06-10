June 10, 2024

Summertime was traditionally the time when teenagers found jobs to help save for their expenses during the school year. Unfortunately, too many students, low-income and youths of color, are having to work year-round to help their families just make ends meet. But for those families of color who prioritize education over employment when it comes time to find those summer jobs, they aren’t as readily available to their kids as white students. Yet, the GOP continues to say DEI isn’t needed. Yeah, right; Nationalism, right-wing, far-right, MAGA, etc., whatever the label this anti-immigrant and racist faction of global society is gaining strength and they just reared their ugly power-grab in France; Harry Dent is an economist who gets giddy over the possibility of a stock market crash that rivals the infamous 1929 Depression. He’s been predicting for several years that it’s almost here. His warning is getting louder — and drawing more attention; The most awesome attribute of AI is the speed at which really helpful tools are created. A new database features 250 AI tools that almost everyone can find use for; and It was bound to come sooner or later. After all, this graduation season saw the first AI entity deliver a commencement address. So, it’s not surprising that there is the first-ever AI beauty pageant. Which virtual beauty queen will win? Go beyond the headlines…

Study finds youths of color have fewer summer job offers

EU election topples French government

Migrant arrests drop at US-Mexico border as Biden asylum ban rolls out

Economist predicts stock market crash worse than 2008 crisis: The ‘bubble of all bubbles’

Virtual beauty queens charm judges at first-ever Miss AI pageant

Earth’s upper atmosphere could hold a missing piece of the universe, new study hints

Drinking Water Has Highest Contamination Levels in These Five States

New database features 250 AI tools that can enhance social science research

Argentina’s far-right president poised to shut down anti-gender violence agency

Final results show record-breaking 35.9M Mexican votes for Claudia Sheinbaum