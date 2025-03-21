March 21, 2025

Heading into a weekend used to signify a time to unwind, relax and enjoy life with friends and family. Not as much anymore. Given the uncertainty in our daily lives, every day seems like the start of a new work week. For those who have already been laid off from their jobs, it’s even worse; the uncertainty isn’t just financial — it’s mental, emotional, and in many cases, physical. According to new data, Americans’ job anxiety is now at a 10-year high. Two-thirds of consumers believe unemployment will rise over the next year, and confidence among job seekers has dropped significantly. Government workers, in particular, are reeling from the aftermath of mass layoffs, executive orders dismantling entire departments, and legal whiplash over sudden job reinstatements.

This chaotic employment environment is doing more than shaking confidence—it’s triggering real health consequences. As Dr. Amy Bowers explained, the trauma of job loss can manifest in anxiety, sleep disturbances, and even an inability to concentrate. And for those who were recently reinstated, the lack of trust in their employer can make returning to work feel like stepping into a trap rather than a reprieve. These are not just workplace issues—they’re public health concerns.

But amid the fear and upheaval, there are practical ways to regain footing. First, acknowledge that your feelings are valid. Anxiety and uncertainty in times like these are not signs of weakness—they’re human. Second, take small, proactive steps: review your finances, limit non-essential expenses, and connect with community resources or support networks that can help navigate unemployment benefits or job searches.

If you’re re-entering the workforce, ask questions about employee protections—especially if you’re entering a probationary role. Seek out employers who emphasize transparency and value mental well-being. And if you’re currently employed, consider upskilling or diversifying your skillset, even in small ways. Free or low-cost online courses can boost confidence and marketability.

Finally, remember: you are not alone. This is a turbulent time, but we’ve weathered storms before. Lean into your resilience, support one another, and keep pushing forward. Even in uncertainty, there are steps you can take today to reclaim a sense of control over your future. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans’ job anxiety soars to highest level in 10 years

