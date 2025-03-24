March 24, 2025

“My dog is my therapist,” “my roommate,” “my soulmate,” “my baby”—fill in the blank however you like, and you’ll find millions of us nodding in agreement. Especially among single people, pets have become more than companions—they are family. Having a pet used to be a reliable, (somewhat) low-cost joy, but in 2025, it’s more accurate to say that pet parenthood is starting to rival human parenthood in emotional and financial investment. According to a recent Rover report, the average lifetime cost of owning a dog is now $34,550, and for a cat, it’s not far behind at $32,170. Costs for essentials like vet care, grooming, training, and even treats are rising across the board—exacerbated by tariffs and inflation that have hit the pet care market particularly hard. And as the emotional bond between humans and pets grows deeper, so does the willingness to sacrifice in other areas of life to give them the best.

One in three pet owners are cutting back on their own groceries or entertainment to afford pet expenses, while 34% say it would be one of the last things they’d cut from their budget, even in a pinch.

So what’s a loving, budget-conscious pet owner to do?

First, plan ahead. Factor your pet’s basic monthly needs into your regular budget—food, grooming, routine vet visits, and any medications. If you can, start a pet emergency fund, especially if you don’t carry pet insurance. Consider pet insurance or discount health plans, especially if your pet is young or prone to medical issues.

Next, prioritize spending smartly: adopting from a shelter remains the most affordable entry point to pet ownership, often including vaccinations and spaying/neutering. And don’t overlook community resources—some local shelters, nonprofits, and vet clinics offer low-cost wellness care, food banks, or financial aid for pet emergencies.

Lastly, know that loving your pet doesn’t mean spending extravagantly—it means being prepared, making thoughtful choices, and giving them the best life you can. Because in the end, they’re not just our pets—they’re our family. Go beyond the headlines…

