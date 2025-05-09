May 9, 2025

Many of us use our weekends to purposely tune out the chaos reverberating from Washington (DC) these days on a 24/7 cycle. Some of us are successful but stress is like a summer cold persistent, hard to shake, and seemingly everywhere you turn. Even when we try to unplug, the body doesn’t always get the memo. Whether it’s doomscrolling headlines, ballooning grocery bills, or the creeping pressure of an unpredictable world, many of us are living in a constant low boil — and it’s taking a toll, inside and out.

Researchers call this “chronic stress,” and its effects are more than skin deep. A new report from a behavioral psychology expert highlights that long-term stress doesn’t just mess with your mood — it affects your body’s chemistry, your sleep, your immune system, and yes, even your face. Elevated cortisol — the body’s primary stress hormone — can wreak havoc over time. But here’s the good news: managing stress doesn’t have to mean overhauling your life.

Science-backed strategies emphasize consistency over intensity. Start small — stretch while the coffee brews, silence your phone an hour before bed, take a walk three times a week. These minor shifts train your nervous system to move out of “survival mode” and into balance.

Set simple, trackable goals. Ask yourself what’s actually helping. Prioritize the basics — sleep, movement, real food, connection. And most importantly, challenge that inner critic.

Stress may be everywhere, but it doesn’t have to run your life. Learning to care for your mind and body — even in small doses — is more than just maintenance. In times like these, it’s a radical act of self-preservation. Go beyond the headlines…

