May 8, 2025

It’s no overstatement to say today’s politics is sickening — and it’s literally making us sick. For many Americans, every new headline brings more anxiety. Rising prices, shrinking paychecks, and the uncertainty of holding onto a job are daily worries. But lately, that stress has become even more visceral as the bizarre antics and harsh policies flowing from the White House have begun to target not just our wallets, but our minds.

The demolition of the Education Department. The aggressive tariff wars. Threats of military interventions. And now, an emerging assault on mental and behavioral health services. The Trump administration’s approach to this crisis seems less about healing and more about reshaping — or worse, dismantling — the very infrastructure designed to support millions of vulnerable Americans.

Cuts to critical programs have already started to take a toll. Funding authorized to address mental health for children traumatized by gun violence has been slashed. The agency responsible for leading the charge on substance abuse and mental health has been gutted and folded into a new “streamlined” bureaucracy. Proposed budget plans go even further, targeting over $1 billion in additional cuts to federal mental health programs.

This isn’t trimming fat — this is severing lifelines. Experts warn that these cuts will almost certainly result in more people falling through the cracks: worsening symptoms, more families on the street, and more individuals stuck in a revolving door between ERs, jails, and homelessness.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stirred additional controversy with his dubious views on autism and psychiatric medication. His push to investigate “environmental factors” like vaccines — long discredited in the scientific community — and to promote alternatives like “healing farms” over proven treatments, risks undermining decades of progress in understanding and managing neurodevelopmental and mental health conditions.

And looming in the background are the even darker musings of the president himself, who during his campaign floated the idea of bringing back large-scale mental institutions — a relic of an era when locking away the mentally ill was seen as a solution, regardless of the human cost.

This isn’t just political theater anymore. These decisions and policy shifts have real consequences for real people. Mental health experts, advocacy groups, and families alike are sounding the alarm: this aggressive, top-down approach threatens to undo years of progress and plunge millions into crisis.

If we care about our collective well-being — if we believe that flourishing is about more than just GDP and power plays — now is the time to push back. Cutting funding, stigmatizing treatment, and experimenting with unproven alternatives won’t heal the nation’s mental health crisis. Compassion, evidence-based policy, and protecting the programs that work will.

The call to action is clear: Stay informed. Speak out. Support organizations fighting to preserve mental health care. And when the time comes to vote, remember who tried to make politics a zero-sum game with our sanity and well-being on the line. Go beyond headlines…

