November 10, 2023

What should be major headlines, alongside the daily updates of the wars in Israel and Ukraine, but are relegated to ‘subheadings’ in the coverage of global unrest, is the news of our own military being attacked and engaging with combatants in Syria. Public sentiment regarding our active military has always ranged from patriotic support to disdain, and with the war between Israel and Hamas threatening to engulf more players taking sides, the likelihood of our US military getting involved is growing. Unfortunately, a new poll shows that when the time comes to replenish those ranks we may be in big trouble; Did you get the IRS memo? It could change your taxes; Not like we’ve done enough damage to the planet, but now scientists are warning that we’re messing up something vital to the earth’s cycle; and A skin patch that warns food allergy sufferers they’re about to have an anaphylaxis attack. Go beyond the headlines…

