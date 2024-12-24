December 24, 2024

I’ll be taking Christmas Day off and so I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and peaceful Christmas. Now, on to the news: These days, RTO is an acronym that is a determining factor for many looking for a job. For those of us out of the job hunt search, RTO means return to office. Yet, trying to put the top back on the bottle since this ‘genie’ of a working arrangement was first introduced is proving very difficult for companies who still want direct oversight of their employees’ time. According to a new survey, employers are willing to add a little extra incentive to get employees to brave long commutes every day again. Will it work?; Israel fears Iran is just days away from having a nuclear weapon, but what does that mean for the rest of the world?; Would you drive over a road made out of radioactive material?; Most of us have finished our Christmas shopping but economists and retailers say that while we’re not Grinches this year, we are mindful of our bank accounts; There’s such a thing a “plumbing poverty” — and it’s happening in most major cities; and Want to get a headstart on 2025? Here are the best apps to start the new year. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: Employers are willing to pay more for in-office workers

Iran Could Have a Nuclear Weapon in ‘Days’: Former Israeli Ambassador to US

The ABC Settlement Is Just the Start of Trump’s Press Crackdown. History Shows Us What Comes Next.

Consumer confidence drops as election boost fades

EPA approves pilot project to make road out of radioactive material in Florida

Plumbing poverty: More people living without running water in US cities since global financial crisis

The Ten Most Significant Science Stories of 2024

These Are the Best Apps to Kick Start Your 2025 New Year’s Resolution

Mexico’s President Sheinbaum visits Juárez, returns native lands in Sierra Tarahumara

Costa Rica Faces Major Health Crisis As Vaping Cases Hit 3000