December 26, 2024

Twenty years ago today one of the deadliest tsunamis to hit the modern world struck in Indonesia. Families on holiday vacations were literally swept up in one of the most vicious examples of Mother Nature’s fickle nature — and she still surprises us; If you think you’ll be getting that big raise next year, think again; Changes are coming to Social Security; Think the eagle is the official bird of the nation? Well, it wasn’t…until this happened this week; AI has now reached a level of ‘general intelligence’ that puts us all on notice; and Tuberculosis is on the rise in Latin America. The source of the rise is attributed to one thing — which can easily be fixed. Go beyond the headlines…

Employers are budgeting for smaller pay raises in 2025, survey finds

Thousands mark 20 years after deadly Indian Ocean tsunami

These California farmers went for Trump. Now he could deport half their workers.

Social Security: What To Expect in 2025

Long an unofficial symbol, bald eagle becomes official US bird

An AI system has reached human level on a test for ‘general intelligence’—here’s what that means

Experts Reveal Why You Shouldn’t Do The Same Workout Everyday

The iNaturalist App: What It Does, How It Works

Latin America’s rise in tuberculosis linked to imprisonment rates

The Colombian coffee growers protecting the spectacled bear