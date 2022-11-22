November 22, 2022

By now, we’ve all heard Colorado authorities praise two people who took down the disturbed and hateful murderer at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ Club Q nightclub. Their actions prevented more deaths. One of them was a proud Latino veteran; Ukraine releases their civilian death toll. It is an atrocity because these people were innocent; A new revelation about the future of today’s Americans is sounding a loud alarm and not because of what you think; Look what happens when the land is given back to Native American tribes; and A new app helps pregnant women struggling with anxiety. Go beyond the headlines…

The Latino Veteran hailed as a hero in Colorado shooting

Ukraine civilian death toll from war tops 6,500; NATO assembly seeks special tribunal on Russian aggression

The population of college-age Americans is about to crash. It will change higher education forever.

World’s Richest Countries Agree to Pay for Climate Change Devastation in Vulnerable Nations

Elon Musk Accused of Forcing Users to Follow Donald Trump on Twitter

Expect more fungal infections as their geographic ranges expand, experts warn

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

New app aims to aid pregnant woman struggling with anxiety

Another World Record in Mexico – 5-tonne guacamole sets new record in Michoacán

Bolivia: Unchecked deforestation destroying evidence of lost Amazon civilisation