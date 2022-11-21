November 21, 2022

There’s good news and bad news on the economic horizon. Many economists feel inflation will stabilize in 2023 but the recession that is looming is going to be horrific — and guess who may suffer the most?; Putin’s tactic to possess Ukraine has devolved into the mindset, “If I can’t have it, no one will.” What that means is Putin has inflicted the worst kind of pain on a country going into winter that is humanly possible; It’s become cliche for immigrants, and their descendants, to explain that the reason for coming to the United States was to do one thing — work! So, no surprise what a recent survey found among undocumented college scholarship recipients; Why are Jehovah’s Witnesses and other religious groups heading to the Arctic?; How many of us know of a couple who want to adopt a foster care child? There’s now an app to make the whole process easier and streamlined. Share it!; and Scientists discovered a population of sea creatures that is 10 times bigger than any other in the ocean. Go beyond the headlines…

A recession could hit white-collar workers the hardest. Here’s why

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’

Undocumented college scholarship recipients have higher workforce participation: survey

Angela Álvarez crowned best new artist at Latin Grammys – aged 95

Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sikhs, Muslims: New Religious Groups Race to Arctic

“Human composting” is a hot new burial alternative

Scientists Discover a Giant Manta Ray Population, 10 Times Bigger Than Any Other

New app helps conquer the confusion of foster care adoption

Ornament fairs open in Mexico’s ‘Christmas towns’

Costa Rica Faces Refugee Application Crisis