November 30, 2022

Biden administration eyes border overhaul as Title 42 ends

The Senate just passed historic protections for same-sex marriage

Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific

Mayors call on Congress to protect DACA recipients

U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades, study says

Major fires an increasing risk as the air gets thirstier, research shows

Scientists Create ‘Invisible Fiber’ That Can Make Cakes And Pizzas Better For You

Amazon’s new Alexa feature uses AI to create animated stories on Echo Show

US editorial warns electoral reform would put Mexico’s democracy ‘at risk’

Ecuadorian painter’s ‘Chapel of Man’, a work in progress for 20 years