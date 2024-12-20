December 20, 2024

Is it possible that some in the GOP are waking up from their zombie-like trance and actually challenging their leader? It would appear so after several GOP members torpedoed the revamped bill to prevent a government shutdown that he and his co-president championed — and the chaos begins (again); One group who is not willing to blindly follow the pack are our youth. A new poll shows just how independent young people are in their thinking; Putin just won’t give up; While Trump and his cronies like to hammer the so-called “border crisis” as so bad under Biden, they, yet again, are lying to the public given the real stats for 2024; This holiday season features a rare calendar quirk that hasn’t happened since 1959; Could we seriously charge our phones from our pockets?; and A Peruvian expedition found 27 new species that will blow our minds. Go beyond the headlines…

December 2024 National Poll: Young Voters Diverge from Majority

Putin’s relentless assault intensifies as Russia hits Kyiv with ballistic missiles

U.S. deportations hit highest number in a decade in 2024

US Economy Grows 3.1% in Q3 Thanks to Consumer Spending Boom

This holiday season features a rare calendar quirk only seen once since 1959

HIV is spiking in new hot spots. Here’s what’s being done to control it

Charge your phone in your pocket with new wireless technology

Tapestry, a new app for tracking social media, news, blogs, and more, will launch in ‘early 2025’

Mexico praises its own migrants with a hymn, while abuses continue against those from other nations

Blob-headed fish and amphibious mouse among 27 new species found in ‘thrilling’ Peru expedition