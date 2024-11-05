November 5, 2024

There’s a potential hurricane swirling towards the southeast United States. North Korean troops are amassing along the Ukrainian border. Spaniards pelted their king with mud in anger over the government’s response to the loss of life and property from the unprecedented floods. Israel continues to annihilate their enemies, increasing retaliatory threats. The list goes on for life-changing events, regional wars and climate disasters. Yet the world is watching with ‘bated’ breath as to who will win the US election. Isolationists complain why these countries should even care what happens in our country. Unfortunately, these critics don’t know their history. They complain that the US should not be the ‘police force’ for the world. What they miss is that we already are. We inserted ourselves in the politics of countries around the world decades ago. For some, maybe very few, we did it because of altruistic reasons. But the main purpose was because it made strategic sense for our own national security. As a result, their societies and our’s are intertwined to an extent that yes, they care about who is our president, because they know that U.S. leadership directly impacts their own stability, economies, and security. The decisions made by an American president can trigger shifts in global alliances, trade agreements, and military support, creating ripple effects that reach every corner of the globe. For many nations, the U.S. isn’t just a distant powerhouse; it’s an essential player in their own domestic affairs. U.S. policies influence foreign aid, military protection, and access to global markets, so the stakes of an American election resonate far beyond our borders. Countries dependent on U.S. support or wary of adversarial U.S. policies closely monitor these elections, knowing that a shift in leadership could redefine their futures. Whether they welcome or dread our influence, the world watches because, for better or worse, American leadership often shapes the global order, and who occupies the Oval Office could mean prosperity or peril for them. So, we’re not just voting for the United States; we’ve voting for the world.

