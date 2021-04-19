April 19, 2021

It’s appalling enough that there are hard right-wing GOP extremists in our Congress but what’s downright frightening is that they continue to push forward a racist agenda. The latest is the launch of a new caucus that reeks racism in its name; A curious thing is happening at the White House: a climate summit is all about who wasn’t invited; New study shows fatal police violence impacts surrounding neighborhoods on deeper levels than previously realized; and Ever wonder if junk food really is bad for kids? New research spells it out; and Costa Rica turns to one of their major exports to tackle conservation. Go beyond the headlines…

Extreme right-wing Republicans launch ‘Anglo-Saxon’ ‘America First’ Caucus

‘Unbearable’ conditions push Biden administration to close Houston migrant center

Joe Biden said climate change has impacted the southern border crisis. But Central American countries haven’t been invited to the White House climate summit

Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby

U.S. Firms Quadruple Latino Board Hires in Slow Diversity Push

Researchers find junk food is bad for kids’ skeletal development

US West prepares for possible 1st water shortage declaration

App designed to track sources of sea plastic pollution

Coffee Pulp Helps Costa Rica Reforestation

Castro Era in Cuba to End as Raul Confirms He’s Retiring