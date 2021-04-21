April 21, 2021

It’s no secret that Biden wants the US to reclaim leadership as the global climate leader. Though we reported a headline earlier of how Central American countries were left off the invite list of the White House Climate summit, and any summit where countries most affected by climate aren’t at the table isn’t really serious, in my opinion, Biden and his team acknowledge the reality of the ‘climate refugee’ and has plans to address it; Why are Latino children diagnosed with autism later than other children?; A new giant dinosaur found?; Instagram creating protection for users being bullied; And Have you heard about Elon Musk’s Nueralink? Why not? Go beyond the headlines…

Biden readies ambitious pitch to make the U.S. the global climate leader

Climate change creates migrants. Biden considers protections

Latino People Widely Underrepresented on Boards Despite Corporate Push for Diversity

Daughter of Purepecha, Mexican tribe earns full ride to Harvard

Why Latino children tend to be diagnosed with autism later than other children

New giant dinosaur species discovered in Chile

Elon Musk’s Neuralink could be implanted in human brains this year

Trolls beware! Instagram launches new anti-bullying tools including a filter for abusive DMs and the ability to prevent someone you’ve blocked from contacting you on a new account

Andean glaciers are melting, reshaping centuries-old Indigenous rituals

Costa Rican entrepreneur creates coconut packed soaps