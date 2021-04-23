April 23, 2021

Gridlock in Congress has been going on for so long that it’s now accepted as the norm. We know it’s not. Service to the people, being public servants are the foundational concepts that used to underlie personal motives for going into politics. However, the previous administration ripped that illusion away and exposed just how power-hungry and greedy politicians really are. For example, one news source reveals that Biden wasn’t even sworn in when the GOP began plotting for political attacks; Trump was known for his own political attacks and nothing was worse than his acts of vengeance. A new report finds the Trump administration did something towards Puerto Rico that most people knew he was doing though his admin tried to gaslight the rest of us; and Biden just released his climate agenda and there’s expectations that climate refugees will increase — and they may be a lot closer than we realize. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden wasn’t even sworn in when Republicans began plotting ways to use the border as a political attack

New probe confirms Trump officials blocked Puerto Rico from receiving hurricane aid

The Fateful Question of How Latinos Will Vote in the Future

The Senate strongly condemns anti-Asian hate crimes by passing new bill

Texas, Stephen Miller sue to force deportation of children, other migrants due to pandemic

Latino lawmakers want new Marshall Plan

As Hispanic TV Consolidates, Demand for Broader Depictions of Latino Life Grows

Is Your Home At Risk From Climate Change? Here’s How To Know

Plantwatch: the trees that feed on metal

Taking down human traffickers through online ads

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produces Oxygen on Mars – Key “First” for Human Exploration of the Red Planet

New app reunites lost dogs with its family

Mexico’s drought reaches critical levels as lakes dry up

In Peru, pre-Columbian canals offer hope against drought