April 5, 2021

In a sure sign that the Biden admin believes in “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” they are sponsoring a contest to create a better face mask. The prize is impressive!; Think racism only happens along US-MX border? Think again; The pandemic has caused many businesses to shut down but there is one sector that is in need of workers; Guess which community’s children have a higher rate of disability? And what’s being done?; and Venezuela just turned a lethal page. Go beyond the headlines…

Dept. of Health & Human Services launches mask design improvement contest

Customs and Border Protection officer says racism at Michigan-Canada border happens daily: ‘It needs to be exposed’

Pandemic fuels staggering teacher shortages across the U.S.

Half of Republicans believe false accounts of deadly U.S. Capitol riot: Reuters/Ipsos poll

What will GOP momentum among Latino voters mean come 2022?

Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?

Why Native American children have higher rates of disability

Too much sitting is bad for you — but some types are better than others

Baby apps that help new moms survive

Cubans, soccer players and Yanks: Mexico’s citizenship’s lure draws a varied mix

Venezuelan offensive sends thousands of civilians into Colombia