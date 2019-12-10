December 10, 2019

Violating universal human rights is now a trademark of this administration. However, good people with courage are challenging how US is treating migrants. The latest group to rise in defense are these doctors who vow to continue until CBP relents and lets them do this one thing; Latinas who surf? They do thanks to this org; and Discover which Central American country will be the first to host a Geopark. Go beyond the headlines…

Arrests at border drop for sixth straight month

ICE detained a high school sophomore. His teachers tried to send him homework so he wouldn’t fall behind

Doctors barred from giving migrants free flu shots vow to protest outside border patrol stations until CBP lets them in

East LA Latinas create surfing community for Latinos

Researchers identify top ways to stop projected 142% rise in Latino cancer

Plants May Let Out Ultrasonic Squeals When Stressed

Google celebrates the beloved Mexican card game Lotería with an interactive Doodle

Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Past weighs heavy as Paraguay struggles with ghosts of dictatorship

Nicaragua’s Somoto Canyon Seeks to Become Central America’s First Geopark